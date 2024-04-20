Bihar Lok Sabha Elections Phase 1: Voter Turnout Declines By 5% Compared To 2019 Polls

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Patna: Nearly 48.50 per cent of 76 lakh voters exercised their franchise in four constituencies in Bihar as the voter turnout declined by nearly five per cent than in the 2019 election. The low voter turnout is attributed to heat wave conditions and also to a large number of migrant workers not casting their votes, sources claimed. In the first phase, Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada and Jamui constituencies went to polls. As many as 38 candidates, including former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha founder Jitan Ram Manjhi are in the fray.

Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasa said Gaya registered 52 per cent polling, Aurangabad 50 per cent, Jamui 50 per cent and Nawada 41.50 per cent. The total voter turnout in the four LS seats in 2019 was 53.47 per cent. About low turnout, the CEO said the reason was being analysed but the prevailing heatwave conditions could be one of the reasons. Polling was by and large peaceful. Some minor complaints were received but were rectified. Security arrangements were made to ensure free and fair poll.

An Air Force chopper was used to transport staff to booths in Chakar Bandha forest in Aurangabad. Voters boycotted poll at 7 booths in Aurangabad and Nawada. BJP candidate Vivek Tha - kur is in fight against RJD candidate Shravan Kushwaha in Nawada, while BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh is contesting against RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha in Aurangabad. In Jamui, LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti is pitted against RJD candidate Archana Ravidas. In Gaya, Manjhi is pitted against RJD candidate Kumar Sarvjeet.