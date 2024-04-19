Bihar Lok Sabha Elections: Patna Prepares For First Phase Of Elections Amid Constitution Controversy

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Patna: More than 76 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Lok Sabha election to be held on Friday as both NDA and RJD grapple with the challenge to improve voter turnout in four constitutes going to the polls

Votes will be cast in Gaya, Aurangabad and Jamui constituencies in the first phase of election. As many as 7903 polling booths have been set up in these constituencies.While there are 39,63,223 male voters, 36,38,151 and 225 third generation voters in the first phase. The number of first time voters is 92,601.

Bihar's Historical Voter Turnout And Key Contested Seats In 2024 Election

Bihar has a track record of poor voter turnout as it was second lowest after Jammu and Kashmir in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. The state`s average voter turnout in the 2019 election was 57.33 percent.

In Nawada, BJP candidate Vivek Thakur is pitted against RJD candidate Shravan Kushwaha while BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh is face-to-face with RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha in apparently a close contest. In Jamui, LJP (Ram Vilas) candidate Arun Bharti is contesting election against RJD candidate Archana Ravidas.

Lalu Prasad's Allegations On BJP's Constitution Change And Political Strategy

Meanwhile, RJD chief Lalu Prasad in a bid to give a new dimension to his party's campaign tried to corner BJP by claiming that the saffron party would change the constitution if it was voted to power with a thumping majority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent election rally in Gaya has already clarified that nobody can change constitution and also accused opposition of spreading lies on the issue.

Lalu`s confidence of bolstering prospects of his party as well as that of grand alliance`s in the election by creating a hype on the constitution plank emanates from the 2015 experience when RSS Mohan Bhagwat`s advocacy for a review of the reservation policy had done a considerable harm to NDA in the assembly election that year.

RJD Leaders Criticise BJP's Alleged Remarks On Constitution Change

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, “BJP candidates are openly saying that BJP would abolish the constitution after his party returns to power at the centre with thumping majority. Why Prime Minister is silent on it, why he is not taking action against them?,” he remarked.

RJD chief spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha has also asserted that Lalu had made people aware of second RSS chief M S Golwalkar`s antipathy towards the constitution as was reflected in his book, ‘Bunch of Thoughts’.

“Now, similar situation has developed again as BJP leaders are talking about changing constitution,” he added.