Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tejashwi Yadav Intensifies Campaigning Ahead of First Phase Polling

File Pic | X, Tejashwi Yadav

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two election rallies for Lok Sabha election in Bihar already over, former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has also started hopping between constituencies, going to the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha election on April 19.

In the first phase, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya and Aurangabad constituencies will go to the polls. Modi is also likely to address another rally in Aurangabad on April 16. Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address an election rally in Gaya district's Guraru, a part of Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Unlike top notch leaders of NDA already hitting the ground, Tejashwi is only the prominent face from the grand alliance campaigning. Tejashwi was, however, accompanied by Mukesh Sahni, chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) during the Jehanabad rally.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi responding to Modi's intensive campaign in Bihar said, Even if the Prime Minister visits Bihar for 365 days, it will not make any difference as the ground reality is completely in favour of the grand alliance. Modi`s intensive campaign in Bihar only shows how NDA is jittery over its imminent rout in the state," he contended.