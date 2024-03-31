'Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho...': Tejashwi Yadav Targets PM Modi At Ramlila Maidan By Singing Govinda's Hit Song

PM

The opposition alliance INDIA held a "Save Democracy" rally at Ramlila ground in Delhi on Sunday. Opposition leaders from various platforms took the opportunity to criticize the Modi government at the center.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, while taking a jibe at PM Modi during the rally, sang a modified version of actor Govinda's song "Tum Toh Dhokhebaaz Ho" from the film "Sajan Chale Sarural."

Hitting out at PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The way PM Modi came like a storm, now he will go away like a hurricane."

Alleging the Modi government of misusing central agencies for political gains, Tejashwi said, "ED, CBI, and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu Ji has been harassed many times. There have been cases against me. My mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, all the relatives of my father, there were cases against everyone... Many of our leaders are currently being raided. ED and IT raids are underway. But we are not going to be scared... We will struggle. Only lions are caged. All of us are lions... We are fighting for you..."

The rally is perceived as a display of strength by the opposition and a test of their ability to unite and speak with one voice on an issue. Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, will deliver the CM’s message to the nation from Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

Opposition leaders present at Ramlila Maidan include Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rahul Gandhi, NCP founder Sharad Pawar, NC Chief Farooq Abdullah, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, among others.