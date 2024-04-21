Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tejashwi Yadav In Tow, Rahul Gandhi Predicts 150 Seats for BJP

PM

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday addressed a rally in Bihars Bhagalpur with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and claimed BJPs seat tally would not cross the 150-mark.

Vikassheel Insaan Party chief and former minister Mukesh Sahni also addressed the gathering. Sahnis VIP returned to the grand alliance recently and is contesting the election in three constituencies on RJD tickets. Seeking votes in favour of Congress candidate Ajit Sharma, Rahul said BJP could make any claim but the reality was different.

BJP will not be able to get over 150 seats, he remarked. Fight for Bhagalpur seat got tougher with a former RJD MP from the constituency Bulo Mandal joining Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumars JD(U) recently. Mandal resigned from RJD after Bhagalpur seat went to JD(U) under the seat-sharing deal. Rahul said this Lok Sabha election had a special significance as it was being contested to save the constitution. He accused BJP and RSS of making an attempt to abolish the Constitution.

If the Constitution is abolished, OBCs, EBCs and Dalits will not be able to get reservation, Rahul Gandhi said, adding, the wealth of 22 people was equal to what was being possessed by 70 crore people as the prime minister waived their loan worth Rs16 lakh crore. With this amount, farmers loans could have been waived 25 times.

Congress in its manifesto had made promises for youths, women and other sections of society as the amount would be transferred directly to accounts of beneficiaries.