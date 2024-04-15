Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Manifesto Ignores Unemployment, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihars former deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday strongly criticised BJP for keeping mum on unemployment, price rise and poverty in its manifesto. He said youths comprised 60 per cent of the country's population but the manifesto has was no mention. Similarly, the farmers have been ignored.

“How many jobs BJP will give or will not give, there is no mention. There is also no mention about the development of poor states like Bihar. In the manifesto, only superficial matters have been incorporated,” he alleged.

“There is nothing for Bihar in the manifesto. No promise for a special package or special status. No mention of how BJP wants to check price rise and eradicate poverty if it returns to power at the Centre?” he said.

Responding to BJP's free ration to the poor for five years, he asked what was new in it as the Congress was giving free ration under the Food Security Act when in power. He said the state's share in the implementation of central schemes had increased, creating more financial burden for poor states like Bihar.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing an extraordinary manifesto meant for the welfare of the poor, the youth, farmers and also for empowering women. He said the implementation of promises would pave the way for making India a top ranking country by 2047.