Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Eat Fish, Elephant, Horse. Do Dot Show, Rajnath Singh Slams Tejashwi Yadav

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday launched a yet another broadside at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for sharing a video showing him eating fish allegedly during the Navratri, saying he could eat fish, elephant, horse or whatever but why should he show it.

At a rally in favour of LJP candidate Arun Bharti in Bihar's Jamui, Rajnath contended some leaders were posting videos of nonveg food during the Navratri to appease a section of people for their votes. The defence minister said, “The leaders are doing it with the intention of securing votes of members of a particular community, a part of appeasement politics. Laluji, I request you to handle such people.”

Calling RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav his friend, the Union minister stated, “What statements his family members are making? They claimed they would put Modiji in jail if they form the government. Those who are in jail or out on bail will put Modi behind bars? People of Bihar will not tolerate any such statement against Modi.”

Earlier, Lalu Yadavs daughter Misa Bharti, the RJD candidate from the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency, said all BJP leaders including Prime Minister Modi, would be put in jail in the electoral bonds case. Rajnath contended that the world was certain about Modi becoming the prime minister for the third time as other countries had already started inviting him for the next year's events. This election is being seen as a mere formality, the Union minister added.