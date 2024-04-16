Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RJD Not To Give Cakewalk To LJP-R In Jamui

Jamui: Bihar's Jamui Lok Sabha constituency is likely to witness a keen contest between NDA ally, LJP (R)'s candidate Arun Bharti and RJD nominee Archana Ravidas as basic problems of common man including irrigation facilities are gradually emerging as major poll issues. Jamui will go to polls in the first phase on April 19. Besides PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has addressed a rally here and sought votes for LJP(R) candidate Arun Bharti, brother-in law of the party chief and sitting MP from Jamui Chirag Paswan. Arun is an engineer by profession and son of a Congress leader Dr Jyoti who represented Bhojpur's Sahar constituency in the assembly twice.

Known as an ‘outspoken’ politician, she served as a minister and was a member of Bihar Legislative Council. Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar also campaigned in Jamui on Monday and reminded people how the law and order was bad and there used to be clashes between Hindus and Muslims during the previous Lalu-Rabri regime.

Key issues

With no major industry, people earn a living through agriculture and agro-based industries but lack of adequate irrigation facilities poses a problem for farmers. The issue of irrigation facilities is getting prominence, claimed a local politician. With Chirag facing anti-incumbency for allegedly not doing much despite representing the constituency for 10 years, he is mainly banking on the ‘popularity’ of Modi for the victory of his ‘bahnoi’ (brother-in-law).

Barnar water reservoir project, expected to bring a transformation in the irrigation facilities in the droughtprone region, has been hanging fire for 50 years due to delay in land acquisition, forest and environmental clearances and other reasons. Voters are agitated over the Barnar water reservoir project not making any progress even as Chirag failed to do anything, claimed a local RJD leader. About 78,000 hectares will have irrigation facilities with the completion of the project.

Similarly, the Kundaghat reservoir project could also not make much progress. he added. RJD candidate Archana Ravidas is trying to win over the trust of voters by branding Arun an ‘outsider’ but he says, “How can I be called an outsider when my party president (Chirag) has served the constituency for 10 years.” District RJD president Triveni Yadav said people knew well how deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav provided jobs to lakhs of youths during the 17-month rule of the previous grand alliance.