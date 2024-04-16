Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Tears Into Lalu Yadav's Party, Says 'RJD Is Another Name For Corruption'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a no-holds-barred attack on the opposition party Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Tuesday, referred to it as the “second name” of corruption. PM Modi, while canvassing votes for NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya, blamed the RJD for the poor condition of Bihar state.

"RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj aur bhrashtachar (corruption)," said PM.

Hitting out at the opposition leader for their anti-Hindu remarks, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. The sun's rays will specially anoint the forehead of Lord Rama in Ayodhya tomorrow. However, the people of the arrogant coalition are also troubled by the Ram Temple. Those who once questioned the existence of Lord Rama are now making all sorts of statements about the Ram Temple. These people boycotted the consecration ceremony for the satisfaction of one community."

He said, "Congress's prince openly says that he will destroy the power of Hinduism.Their other companions call our Sanatan Dharma Dengue and Malaria."

Accusing RJD of taking credit for the work done by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the PM said, "When these people come to ask for votes, they ask for votes based on Nitish Ji's work. Why do these people take credit for Nitish Ji and the central government's work? The whole of Bihar knows