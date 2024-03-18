'Always Trying To Twist My Words': Rahul Gandhi Counters PM Modi After Row Over His 'Shakti' Remark At Mumbai Rally

Rahul Gandhi addressing rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. |

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he called 'twisting of his words'. Earlier, PM Modi had referred to the 'will destroy Shakti' comment made by Rahul Gandhi during the culmination of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. PM Modi, slamming Rahul for the comment, said every mother and daughter is a form of ‘shakti’ in India.

Addressing a rally in Telangana's Jagtial, PM Modi said, “The INDI (INDIA) alliance in their manifesto said that their fight is against 'Shakti'. For me, every mother, daughter and sister is a form of 'Shakti'. I worship them in the form of 'Shakti'. I am the worshiper of Bharat Mata."

He added, “Their manifesto is to finish 'Shakti', and I accept the challenge...'Main jaan ki baazi laga dunga'…"

Gandhi clarifies meaning of his Shakti remark

Gandhi, who took to social media site X on Monday, said that since the Prime Minister does not like his words, he tries to twist them at every opportunity.

"Modi ji does not like my words, he always tries to change their meaning by twisting them in some way or the other because he knows that I have spoken a deep truth. The power that I mentioned, the power that we are fighting, Modi ji is the mask of that power," Gandhi wrote.

"It is such a power that today has captured India's voice, India's institutions, CBI, IT, ED, Election Commission, media, Indian industry and the entire constitutional structure of India in its clutches. have taken. For the same power, Narendra Modi ji waives off loans worth thousands of crores from Indian banks, while an Indian farmer commits suicide when he is unable to repay a loan of a few thousand rupees," the Congress leader added.

"The same power is given India's ports, India's airports, while India's youth is given the gift of Agniveer, which breaks his courage. While saluting the same power day and night, the country's media suppresses the truth. Narendra Modi ji, a slave of the same power, imposes GST on the poor of the country, without controlling inflation, he auctions the country's property to increase that power," Gandhi went on to add.

Gandhi then clarified that his 'Shakti' remark had no religious connotation. "I recognize that power, Narendra Modi ji also recognizes that power. It is not a religious power of any kind, It is the power of unrighteousness, corruption and falsehood. That's why whenever I raise my voice against him, Modi ji and his machine of lies get upset and enraged."

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Rahul Gandhi's statement about 'shakti' during the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Maharashtra on Sunday ignited a political dispute between leaders of the Congress and the BJP. The Member of Parliament from Wayanad asserted that his party and the entire opposition are in a struggle against a force.

“There is a word 'Shakti' in Hinduism. We are fighting against a Shakti. The question is, what is that Shakti. The soul of the King is in the EVM. This true. The soul of the King in the EVM and every institution of the country, in ED, CBI and Income Tax department," Gandhi said at mega rally of INDIA bloc.

"A senior leader from Maharashtra left Congress and cried in from of my mother and said 'Sonia ji, I am ashamed that I don't have the power to fight this Shakti. I do not want to go to jail.' Thousands of people have been threatened like this..." he added.