 Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Days Before Second Phase Polling, Nitish Kumar Writes 'Emotional Note' To Voters
Nitish's letter assumes special significance in view of the fact that JD (U) has fielded its candidates on all five seats going to the polls in the second phase.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar | PTI

Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha election, Chief Minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar wrote an open letter to the people of Bihar, appealing to them to cast their votes in favour of NDA candidates in the ongoing Lok Sabha election.

Special significance

Nitish's letter assumes special significance in view of the fact that JD (U) has fielded its candidates on all five seats going to the polls in the second phase. Votes will be cast in Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur and Banka in the second phase of Lok Sabha election.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Stirs Controversy By Criticising Lalu Prasad Yadav's Large Family
In his two-page letter, Nitish repeated what he was saying in his election rallies but its importance cannot be undermined, as it is the first such letter by him, addressed to the people of the state.

The JD (U) leader highlighted how the state was transformed after formation of the NDA government in 2005, leaving behind the past Jungle Raj. He also appealed to the voters to ensure victory of NDA candidates in all 40 Lok Sabha constituencies by casting votes in their favour.

Proper coffers

He also mentioned how the states coffers were depleted, basic amenities like roads, electricity, schools, and hospitals were absent, and the state was afflicted with problems like rampant corruption, crime, kidnappings, murders, dacoities, and mafia dominance. He also assured people of the state to continue to work for the development of the state and provide jobs to youths.

Walks the tightrope

Nitish claimed that industries were closed as traders and businessmen had fled from Bihar due to the fear of criminals as even doctors were getting kidnapped for ransom. “It will not be accurate to claim that the system in Bihar had merely broken down as there was a complete absence of any functioning system at that time. Bihar's residents suffered humiliation both nationally and internationally,” he added.

