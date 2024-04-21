 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Stirs Controversy By Criticising Lalu Prasad Yadav's Large Family
HomeIndiaBihar CM Nitish Kumar Stirs Controversy By Criticising Lalu Prasad Yadav's Large Family

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Stirs Controversy By Criticising Lalu Prasad Yadav's Large Family

At a rally in Katihar in favour of JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami on Saturday, Nitish Kumar attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for "having too many children".

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File Pic

Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar was in the thick of controversy again when he attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for "having too many children".

At a rally in Katihar in favour of JD(U) candidate Dulal Chandra Goswami on Saturday, Nitish while flaying Lalu said, "Paida toh bahut kardiye. Itna jyada paida karna chahiye kisi ko, baal-bachcha? (Produced too many. Should anybody produce so many children?). Now Lalu is promoting his children. They now have daughters, two sons and everyone (in politics)," he remarked, making an oblique reference to dynastic politics.

Reacting to Nitish's remark, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "Making personal comments will not help people. I want to appeal to the chief minister with folded hands you are senior to us, and we respect you and will continue to do so. You can say whatever you want, that is your right. Whatever he says, we take it as his blessings."

Lalu's eldest daughter Misa Bharti, RJD nominee from Patliputra said, "Prime Minister Modi has stoppedspeaking on dynastic politics but now uncle (Nitish) is commenting."

