Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Accuses Congress Of Votebank Politics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Congress of persuing "appeasement" policy for the votebank politics from the beginning. At a rally at Guraru in Bihar's Gaya district, a part of Aurangabad LS constituency, Shah claimed the Congress had been following appeasement policy from the beginning, starting from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi. He asserted that Congress's ally, the RJD was also doing the same appeasement politics.

Alleging that Congress and RJD created hurdles in the construction of Ram temple for 75 years, the BJP leader said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power in 2019, he not only won the legal battle but performed bhumipujan and installed the statue of Ram Lalla at the temple on January 22 in five years.

He also accused the Congress of trying to create a north-south divide to break the nation and asserted the NDA government at the Centre and people would not allow it. He alleged the Congress divided the country in 1947. He said its leader Rahul Gandhi was maintaining a stoic silence when his party MP claimed the southern states would demand a separate nation if the Centre did not release funds for them.

“People of the country will give a befitting reply to such divisive forces in the Lok Sabha election as NDA is poised to cross 400-mark,” he added.

Former union ministers Pashupati Kumar Paras and Upendra Kushwaha, union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai, former chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha candidate from Gaya Jitan Ram Manjhi, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and BJPcandidate from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh also addressed the people.