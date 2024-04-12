 Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Kickstart Campaign From Kishanganj
Contrary to expectations, Rahul will not campaign in the adjoining Purnea constituency where the RJD has fielded Bima Bharti as its candidate.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Friday, April 12, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kickstart his party's campaign for the Lok Sabha election in Bihar by addressing an election rally in Kishanganj on April 19. Kishanganj seat is presently held by the grand old party.

Rahul's visit coincides with the first phase of the LS election. Kishanganj is among five constituencies where votes will be cast in the eastern state in the second phase scheduled on April 26. Contrary to expectations, Rahul will not campaign in the adjoining Purnea constituency where the RJD has fielded Bima Bharti as its candidate.

Rajasthan Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Declares Poll As Battle Between Poor...
In a triangular contest in Purnea, she is pitted against JD(U) candidate Santosh Kushwaha and former MP Rakesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav as an Independent candidate. Pappu's wife is presently a Congress Rajya Sabha member.

Meanwhile, Bihar BJP media in-charge Danish Iqbal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Gaya on April 16. Also, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally in Jamui on April 14. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in Nawada on April 15.

