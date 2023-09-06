'Bihar Leaders Watch Porn In Sawan, Check Their Phones': JAP's Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP MP Sushil Modi (VIDEO)

Pappu Yadav Takes A Dig At BJP MP Sushil Modi | Twitter

Bihar: Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) chief Pappu Yadav on Saturday (September 3) came down heavily on BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Pappu Yadav attacked the BJP leader while he was addressing a press conference in Bihar. Pappu Yadav got furious over a question asked by a reporter during the press conference.

Pappu Yadav claims Bihar leaders watch porn

The reporter asked Jan Adhikari Party chief Pappu Yadav that BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that all the leaders of Bihar, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and also Congress leader Rahul Gandhi eat non-vegetarian food that is meat and fish during the holy month of Sawan also known as Shravan month. The reporter said that the BJP also said that these leaders do all the anti-Hindu work during the month of Sawan.

Eating meat & fish during Sawan

Pappu Yadav was fuming with anger on hearing the reporter's question. He replied to the question angrily and said that skipping non-veg during Sawan does not mean not eating meat and fish, it means leaving all the non-veg works during the month of Sawan. He said that watching porn in the month of Sawan is also non-veg, drinking alcohol during Sawan is also non-veg. He also asked the reporters to check the mobile phones of every leader in Bihar, they come to know who watches porn and who does not.

Check Sushil Kumar Modi's phone

Pappu Yadav asked Sushil Modi to check his own mobile phone and see if you can find porn in it or not. He said that Suhil Kumar Modi watches porn in his mobile phone. He also said that these people attack people from other communities in the name of non-veg. They also spread hatred in the name of non-veg in the country.

Let us know! 👂

Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi preparing Champaran mutton

Sushil Kumar Modi's statement came in reaction to the video of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav preparing Champaran mutton. He said that the INDIA bloc of opposition parties was born to defame the Hindu religion and also the Sanatan Dharma. They also consume meat during the month of Sawan.

