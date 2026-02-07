Bihar: Independent MP Pappu Yadav Hospitalised After Arrest In 1995 Case; Rahul Gandhi Terms It Political Vendetta

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav (R) | File Pic & IANS

Patna: Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH on Saturday after he developed health complications following his arrest in a 1995 case.

Yadav was brought to PMCH after he was shifted from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), where he was admitted late at night on Friday, soon after his arrest. Later, he was also taken to Indira Gandhi Institute of Cardiology (IGIC) for check up.

Yadav was arrested after he failed to appear before the court in a case in which he was accused of fraudulently renting a house in Patna`s Gardanibagh area to use it as his office. The case was registered against him and others at Gardanibagh police station.

After police reached his residence in Mandiri locality of Patna to take him into custody, he said that he feared for his safety. "I am not well... I don't know what will happen with me. I suspect the police may harm him. I want to go directly to court instead of the police station,” he claimed.

“The court has summoned me the next day and I may be placed under house arrest. Police reached my residence in civil uniforms like criminals. I thought they had come to kill me. Is this a criminal's house? There was a case registered around 35 years ago, and the police came to arrest me in connection with that case," he added.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extending his support to Pappu, wrote on ‘X’, "The death of a NEET aspirant in Patna under mysterious circumstances, and the entire sequence of actions that followed, have once again exposed the deep rot in the system. When the victim's family demanded a fair investigation and justice, the same old BJP-NDA playbook came into play—derail the case, harass the family, and shield the culprits with the power of the state.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Standing firmly as the voice for justice for this daughter was fellow MP Pappu Yadav ji. His arrest today is clearly an act of political vendetta, aimed at intimidating and silencing every voice that demands accountability. The most alarming fact is that this incident does not appear confined to a single case. It points toward a terrifying conspiracy and a dangerous pattern, where more daughters are falling victim, and those in power sit with eyes shut to this horrifying reality. This is not politics, it is a question of justice. It is a question of the honour and safety of Bihar's daughters,” he added.