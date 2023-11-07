Bihar: In Big Move After Caste-Census, Nitish Kumar Proposes To Increase Reservation Quota From 50% To 75%

The detailed report of the caste-based census in Bihar was presented in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. During the discussion on this matter, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a significant statement. CM Nitish proposed increasing the scope of reservations in the state from 50% to 75%.

Nitish govt plans to expand scope of reservations

During the discussion in the Legislative Assembly, CM Nitish proposed increasing the reservation quota in Bihar from 50% to 65%. A proposal has been made to combine an additional 10% for the economically weaker sections (EWS) to raise the reservation to 75%.

CM Nitish revealed that the government is planning to expand the scope of reservations. According to this proposal:

The reservation for SC is currently 16% and will be increased to 20%.

The reservation for ST, currently at 1%, will be raised to 2%.

A combined reservation of 43% will be provided for EBC (Extremely Backward Classes) and OBC.

The significant findings of the caste-based census report presented in the Legislative Assembly indicate that in Bihar, 42.70% of families in the Scheduled Tribes category are economically disadvantaged, while 42.93% of families in the Scheduled Castes category are also economically disadvantaged.

According to government statistics, 33% of the population in the state did not attend school. What's even more noteworthy is that the most economically disadvantaged group in the state is the Bhumihar community, followed by Brahmin families.

Nitish's statement on women population sparks mixed reactions

During the discussion, CM Nitish mentioned that the literacy rate among women has improved in Bihar. He stated that if girls receive an education, it will contribute to population control. The assembly witnessed an unusual situation during this statement, with female legislators expressing their discontent, while some other legislators were found laughing.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)