Bihar: In a historic mandate, Gaya elects manual scavenger Chinta Devi as Deputy Mayor

Chinta Devi has been elected as Deputy Mayor of Gaya. | Social Media

Voters in Bihar's gaya scripted a history when they elected a woman, who has worked as a manual scavenger for the last 40 years, as the deputy mayor of the city. In recently held municipal polls, Chinta Devi has been elected to the high public office.

Not a new milestone for Gaya

However, for the people of Gaya, this is not a new milestone. The voters from the same city had earlier elected Bhagwati Devi, a woman from the highly marginalised musahar community and a stone crusher by profession, to the Lok Sabha in 1996. Bhagwati Devi had fought the election on the ticket of Nitish Kumar's JD(U).

Gaya has sen an example: Mayor-elect

Gaya's Mayor-elect Ganesh Paswan, as per NDTV's report, said: "Gaya is such a place where people seek enlightenment, and it is also the place from where a musahar woman can go to the Lok Sabha. This time the people here have set an example, probably for the entire world, by electing Chinta Devi who used to carry human feces on her head as a sanitation staff when there were few toilets here. This is historic."

Chinta Devi scripted history: Former deputy mayor

Chinta Devi, who was also backed by former Deputy mayor Mohan Srivastava, had worked as sanitation worker and vegetable seller in the past. Srivastava said Chinta Devi has created history by winning the election. The people of the city support the downtrodden, and work to take them forward in society, he said on Chinta Devi's election.