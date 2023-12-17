 Bihar Horror: Young Temple Priest Killed; Dead Body Found With Eyes Removed, Tongue Slit & Private Part Chopped Off In Goplaganj
Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Young Temple Priest Killed; Dead Body Found With Eyes Removed, Tongue Slit & Private Part Chopped Off In Goplaganj | Twitter

Gopalganj: In a horrific incident, a brutal murder has come to the fore from Bihar's Gopalganj where a temple priest was killed after being shot. The mutilated dead body of the local temple priest who was missing for around six days has been found by the Police. There are reports that the murderers took out both eyes of the priest. The priest has been identified as Manoj Kumar (22) and he is a temple at Shiv Temple in Gopalganj.

The incident sent shockwaves in the area. The angry residents of Koni Koini Danapur village attacked the Police team on Saturday (December 16) after they found the dead body of the priest. There are also reports that his both eyes were removed, his private part was also chopped off and his tongue was also slit by the murderers.

The villagers staged a protest at NH 27 and blocked the highway. The villagers also denied the police to take away the dead body of the victim. The team from Majha Police Station had arrived at the spot to take the dead body of the victim of the gruesome murder into their custody. The Police also fired in the air to disperse the mob.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Nitish Kumar led Government in the state and said, "A young priest was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of 'jungleraj' in the state."

