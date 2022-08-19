Bihar: Gang runs fake police station out of hotel for eight months, busted

Photo: Freepik

An Indian gang operated a fake police station in Bihar from a hotel for eight months where they dressed up as officers and are believed to have extorted money from hundreds of people, according to AFP.

Incidents of fraudsters pretending to be police or soldiers are common in India, where there is widespread fear of and respect for those in uniform.

The gang set up the fake PS barely 500 metres from the house of the actual local police chief and wore uniforms with rank badges and carried guns, the – real – police official DC Srivastava said.

The gang would then charge money to local people coming into the fake station to file complaints and cases, while pocketing cash from others by promising to help them secure social housing or jobs in the police.

However, the scam was busted when a genuine police officer spotted two members of the gang carrying guns made in local workshops instead of service-issue weapons.

At least six members of the gang including two women were arrested but the ringleader is still at large, Srivastava said. “[An] investigation is under way in the case. More information will come to light.”