 Bihar Election Results 2025: Is JDU's 'Bahubali' Anant Singh Winning Mokama Seat Against RJD Candidate Veena Devi? Check Latest Update
HomeIndiaBihar Election Results 2025: Is JDU's 'Bahubali' Anant Singh Winning Mokama Seat Against RJD Candidate Veena Devi? Check Latest Update

As per the latest trends, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who was arrested on November 2 in connection with Dular Chand Yadav's murder, is leading from this seat with a margin of over 12,000 votes after 11 rounds of counting.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
JDU candidate Anant Singh (Left) and RJD's Veena Devi (Right) | X

Mokama Assembly seat drew attention recently after the murder of Jan Suraaj Party's (JSP's) member Dular Singh Yadav. As per the latest trends, Janata Dal United (JDU) candidate Anant Kumar Singh, who was arrested on November 2 in connection with Yadav's murder, has consolidated his lead from the Mokama seat. After 11 rounds of counting, Singh is leading by 13,624 votes.

So far, the JDU candidate has received 42,002 votes, while 28,368 votes have been polled to his nearest rival, the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) Veena Devi.

Singh was arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. Mokama is infamous for being a stronghold of influential and often controversial "strongmen" or "bahubalis" in Bihar politics, most notably Anant Kumar Singh, his brother Dilip Singh and Surajbhan Singh.

Bihar Election 2025 Results: Lalu Prasad Yadav's Son Tej Pratap Yadav Falls To Fourth In Mahua;...
article-image

Anant Kumar Singh won the Mokama seats five times. However, he was disqualified in July 2022 due to his conviction in a case for illegal possession of weapons. His wife Neelam Devi won the bypolls from this seat on RJD ticket.

Why Khesari Lal Yadav's Name Is Not Mentioned In Election Commission's 2025 Bihar Election Results Page Despite Contesting From Chhapra?
As NDA Dominates Bihar Election Trends, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP Playing ‘Electoral Conspiracy’ Through SIR
Salman Khan's Female Fan Hugs Him, Gets Emotional After Meeting The Dabangg Star In Doha - Watch Video
Fact Check: Did Sri Lanka Players Receive VVIP Escort In Pakistan? Team Bus Video With Z Security Goes Viral
Bihar Election Results: Latest Trends

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Bihar is witnessing a one-sided contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in 188 seats while the Opposition's Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, is struggling to reach even 50-mark.

The BJP is emerging as the single-largest party with leads on 86 seats, while the JDU is at the second spot with its candidates ahead in 76 seats.

However, the RJD, which emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 polls, is leading in 36 seats. Meanwhile, its ally, the Congress, is ahead in just seven seats.

