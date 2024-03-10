Bihar: ED Arrests Lalu Yadav's Close Aide In Connection With Illegal Sand Mining |

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a sand businessman Subhash Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, in connection with a money laundering case, related to illegal sand mining late at night on Saturday.

ED arrested Yadav after conducting a 14-hour raids at six locations associated with him in and around the state capital on Saturday. ED seized cash worth more than Rs 2.3 crore and incriminating documents. After taking him into custody, the central agency produced him before a judicial magistrate who remanded him to Beur Central Jail.

Details On The Illegal Sand Mining Case

The ED's actions stem from a probe initiated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on 20 FIRs registered by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadson Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) whose director is Subhash Yadav.

BCPL is accused of causing revenue losses to the state government by engaging in illegal sand mining without using e-challans. The company also faces charges of violating environmental regulations by indulging in large scale illegal sand mining across the state. A case has been registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in this connection. The probe into the case has disclosed that the company minted money worth Rs 161 crore through the illegal sale of sand.

Subhash Yadav is a key player in a syndicate, controlling state`s illegal sand mining trade through companies like BCPL. Subhash Yadav had contested the Lok Sabha had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha elections on RJD ticket from Chatra in Jharkhand in 2019.