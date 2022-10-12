Dramatic visuals of burning man under bus and cops fleeing the vehicle caught on camera in Bihar

On the morning of Wednesday, three bicyclists were struck and killed by a bus carrying Bihar police officers on the Chapra-Siwan Highway. After the collision, the bus' fuel tank exploded, causing it to catch fire.

One of the riders and his bike got stuck underneath the bus, and after being dragged for 100 yards, the bus' fuel tank exploded, killing the biker instantly.

A video was taken of the accident's aftermath, showing the bus in flames. Police officers are also seen on video leaving the scene after getting off the bus.

छपरा-सीवान हाईवे पर आज सुबह पुलिस के जवानों को ले जा रही एक बस की चपेट में आने से तीन बाइक सवारों की मौत हो गई. हादसे के बाद बस के फ्यूल टैंक में विस्फोट होने से बस में भी आग लग गई.#Chapra pic.twitter.com/kNHrHR7FK4 — Kumar Abhishek (@active_abhi) October 12, 2022

As per media reports, the cops were returning from attending 120th birth anniversay celebrations of Jayprakash Naryan, Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the same event.