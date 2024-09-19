Bihar: Derailment Of 4 Mechanical Rake Wagons In Narayanpur Disrupts Train Operations

Narayanpur (Bihar): The operation of trains has been disrupted near point no. 67 of Narayanpur Anant yard of Sonpur division due to the derailment of four wagons of mechanical rake on Wednesday, said an official.
Acccording to the official, the Accident Relief Train from Sonpur, Samastipur, and Barauni has reached the spot to restore the operation.
Trains Diverted
13 trains have been diverted, and three trains are to be run with partial termination due to the incident, informed a railway official.
Further details awaited.