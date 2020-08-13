Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on foundation, inauguration drive

As the Bihar assembly elections are scheduled to be held in next couple of months,chief minister,Nitish Kumar is literally neck deep in inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies through video conferences.On Wednesday he inaugurated 217 projects costing Rs 5042 crores .This include the Rs 509 crores river overbridge at bangaghat on Gandak river linking Champaran with Tirhut. Barely 12 hours before the inauguration,50 metres stretch of the bridge connecting to nearby road was washed away in the floods.

CM today opened 70 roads constructed at Rs 1251 crores and laid foundation of construction of 88 new roads with length of 600 kms long with an estimated cost of rs 1270 crores. Nitish Kumar also inaugurated a Ganga river overbridge connecting Patna Medical college Hospital to Ganga Path which had been constructed at a cost of Rs 131 crores.

In last one week,different roads and bridges have been inaugurated by the chief minister in different parts of the state.They had been readied with an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crores.This include a new fly over at central Patna also.

Deputy chief minister,Sushil Kumar Modi said the conventional poll issues-Bijli,Sadak and Paani were non issues now.All village shave been electrified,all villages linked with metalled roads and all villages are getting drinking water through piped supply system./

Modi said in the 15 years of RJD rule in Bihar,Rs 6071 crores was spent on roads and bridges construction and in last 15 years of NDA rule,Rs 1.40 lakh crores were spent.

Road Construction Minister,Nand Kishore Yadav said now,the distance between any district headquarters to Patna can be covered within five hours due to better roads.He claimed the Bihar state bridge construction corporation and Bihr state road development corporation have built roads and bridges without considering castes or community to be benefitted.The Ganga drive ay connecting Digha in the west to Didarganj in the east would also be ready soon with completion of Nauzarghat-Didarganj phase to be over within a month.