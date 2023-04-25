Bihar CM Nitish Kumar denies desire for PM post, aims to work for country's interest | Photo Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made it clear that he does not harbor any ambition of becoming the next prime minister of India.

During a meeting with former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy CM of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, Nitish Kumar stated that he wishes to work for the country's interest and not lust for power and position.

He also said that the decision of who will lead the joint opposition force against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be decided after the unity is formed.

Opposition unity against BJP

During the meeting, Nitish Kumar and Akhilesh Yadav discussed efforts to forge opposition unity against the BJP in the upcoming elections. Nitish Kumar emphasized that talks are underway to bring more opposition parties together to take on the right-wing party.

The meeting came days after Nitish Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the capital. Earlier, he held talks with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, where the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo demanded 'BJP to become zero.'

Samajwadi Party extends support

The Samajwadi Party extended its support to Nitish Kumar's efforts to uproot the BJP government from power. At a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav stated that they would mobilize most of the opposition parties in coalition and fight the upcoming elections. "They (BJP) want to change the history of India. They must know the history. They are not doing any work but just publicizing," he added.

Collective work towards a common goal

Nitish Kumar has been ramping up his campaign to remove the BJP from power in the upcoming general elections. He has been holding talks with various opposition leaders to create a coalition against the BJP.

Mamata Banerjee had also expressed her desire to work together collectively, stating, "We have no personal ego, we want to work together collectively." Nitish Kumar's efforts to bring opposition parties together may lead to a formidable opposition force against the ruling party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.