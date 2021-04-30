Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away due to COVID-19

Patna: Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died due to COVID-19 in a reputed private hospital here on Friday noon.

Singh, an IAS officer of 1985 batch, was admitted to the private hospital four days back. He had developed COVID-19 symptoms ten days back and was admitted to a government hospital.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home department, Chaitanya Prasad is also undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

In the last one week, three senior IAS officers, Vijay Ranjan, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and Ravishankar Chaudhuri succumbed to COVID-19 in AIIMS, Patna.

District magistrates of Nalanda and Gaya have also tested positive for COVID-19.