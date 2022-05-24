Bihar: BJP to join all-party meeting on caste census

Patna: A reluctant BJP has now agreed to attend the all-party meeting on caste census convened at the initiative of RJD, parliamentary affairs minister, Vijay Kumar Chaudhury said here on Tuesday evening.

Chaudhury said the meeting was scheduled on May 27, but on the request of BJP, it has been extended to June 1.

According to Chaudhury, the meeting which was earlier opposed by BJP would be held at the CM secretariat conference hall.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 10:37 PM IST