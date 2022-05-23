Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls for all-party meet on holding caste census in state

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called an all party meeting to discuss caste-based census on May 27.

"We have sent the proposal to all the parties for the meeting on May 27. However, some of the parties have not replied to the call of the state government so far. We are waiting for their response," Nitish Kumar said.

"We want to discuss each and every issue related to caste-based census. The leaders of different political parties will give their suggestions which will be a great help," he said.

His remarks come about 10 days after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav met him over the issue.

“He (Nitish Kumar) told me the government is serious on this issue. He wants to have a talk with all parties to draw a broad outline of the caste census. As the matter requires the approval of the cabinet, he wants to consult all parties,” the 32-year-old RJD leader told reporters after the meeting.

Nitish Kumar’s JDU is ruling in the state in coalition with the BJP. The BJP, however, has raised objections. Sources said that the BJP is not likely to attend the all party meet called by the Chief Minister.

Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said: "The Chief Minister has told us about the date of meeting for the caste-based census. We are discussing this matter within the party (BJP). We will soon take a call on it."

Caste-based census is a long-standing demand of political parties minus the BJP. An all-party delegation headed by Nitish Kumar had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi eight months ago but actual progress on it was not visible on the ground. In the last one month or so, the situation seems to have changed and Nitish Kumar is firm on his decision.

"We have started talks with every party. Everyone is not on board. We are waiting for their response," Nitish Kumar said.

