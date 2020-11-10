Bihar Assembly Polls 2020: ECI trends show slight edge for NDA against Mahagathbandhan

If exit polls are to be believed, Bihar politics is likely to undergo a generational change on today when results of the three-phase elections will be announced.

The results will decide the future of the incumbent CM Nitish Kumar and his party. Most of the exit polls on Saturday predicted that the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine will have to make way for the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan.

Now, according to official Election Commission trends, BJP is ahead on 15, JDU is leading at 8 and RJD is leading on 9 seats, Congress has a lead on 5, Vikassheel Insaan Party ahead on 1 seat.

As per these trends, one can say that BJP may emerge as a senior party within NDA.