Bihar: Amit Shah slams Mahagathbandhan, says 'Nitish sitting in Lalu's lap' | ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday addressed a mega rally named 'Jan Bhavna Mahasabha' in Bihar's Purnia at 'Rangbhoomi ground', the first after former ally JD(U) stepped out of the alliance with the NDA on August 9.

"Today, when I'm here in the border districts, the duo of RJD chief Lalu Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar have a stomachache. They want to instill unrest. With Nitish ji sitting on Lalu ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India; fear not," Amit Shah said.

He added, "In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had two Lok Sabha seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come, Bihar public will wipe out the Lalu-Nitish duo. We are, with a full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls."

"Bihar public gave you (CM Nitish Kumar) benefit of the doubt for long, now they know that neither Lalu's party nor your party will come this time. Only PM Modi's lotus will bloom in Bihar this time," the BJP leader continued.

#WATCH | Today when I'm here in border districts, duo of Lalu Yadav (RJD chief) & (CM) Nitish Kumar have stomachache. They want to instill unrest. With Nitish Ji sitting on Lalu Ji's lap, I'm here to tell you border districts are a part of India; fear not: HM Amit Shah, in Purnea pic.twitter.com/WzEL0Yjb6j — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

In 2014, you (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) only had 2 LS seats, 'naa ghar ke rahe the, naa ghaat ke'. Let the 2024 LS elections come, Bihar public will wipe out Lalu-Nitish duo. We're, with full majority, going to come to power here in 2025 polls: Union Home Min Amit Shah, in Purnea pic.twitter.com/idopn4kcZ7 — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

Amit Shah said, "I'd like to ask Nitish Kumar and new minister Lalan Singh, people engaging in fodder scam become ministers in your cabinet, how will you catch them? And then he's (CM) attempting to think of banning CBI under Lalu's pressure. The danger of 'Jungle-raj' looms over Bihar."

Shah is set to embark on a two-day visit to the state starting today to set the tone for the 2024 General elections, in which Bihar where the BJP is likely to have a direct battle with the Mahagathbandhan, holds 40 Lok Sabha seats.