Bihar Accident Video: 2 Killed, Several Injured As Siliguri-Bound Bus Overturns In Katihar

In a horrific accident that has come to light from Bihar's Katihar, a bus that began its journey from Jharkhand for Siliguri overturned, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. A passenger bus overturned near 31 Kabir Math in Kursela police station area. Bus started from Gumla in Jharkhand and was heading to Siliguri in West Bengal.

VIDEO | Two killed, several injured as Siliguri-bound bus overturns in Bihar's Katihar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/jY7GKmLX3z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2024

Shivan sleeper passenger coach went out of control and overturned in a roadside pit on Monday morning near Kabir Math on NH31 Kosi Road Bridge. Two female passengers died in the accident. Dozens of passengers were injured in the accident. Those injured were taken to PHC Kursela for treatment.

3 dead in Sikkim accident

This comes after a tragic incident occurred in Sikkim's Ranipool, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuring 20 others when a milk tanker collided with three parked cars near a fairground. The horrifying incident which took place on Saturday, was captured on video by a local CCTV camera.

The accident reportedly took place when a milk tanker crashed into the stationary cars, causing them to be pushed into the fairground. The impact of the collision led to multiple casualties as bystanders were caught underneath the vehicles.

CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment as the cars were thrust into the fairground, causing multiple injuries instantly. The uninjured bystanders then rushed to the aid of those trapped beneath the vehicles.

