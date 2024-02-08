Kanpur Road Accident: Several Children Injured As School Van Hits Truck On Highway; Horrific Visuals Surface

X

In a tragic incident, several children were injured after a school van collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Thursday afternoon.

The purported video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows people who have rushed to the site of the accident carrying the injured school children in an ambulance that arrived at the scene soon after the major accident. The video also shows school bags strewn on the road. At the time of filing this report it is not clear whether anyone lost their lives or not.

Watch the video here:

(Warning: Graphic content)

As per reports, the school van belongs to Kanpur's GPRD College.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added shortly.)