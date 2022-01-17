Bihar: 84-year-old man booked for taking 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine gets relief from arrest

Bihar: The 84-year-old man from Bihar, who was booked for taking 11 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, has been given relief from arrest under section 41 of CrPC.

Deepak Chandra Das, Station House Officer, Puraini said that Brahamdev Mandal was booked for taking the COVID-19 vaccine 11 times by changing the name and identity card. He has been given relief from arrest under section 41 of CrPC considering his age.

Bihar Police had booked the 84-year-old Brahamdev Mandal, a resident of the Puraini area of Madhepura district on January 9.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that Mandal misled health workers on different dates and places, on the basis of different identity cards, and got 11 vaccine doses, breaking the rules of vaccination. This has been done by him between February 13, 2021, and January 4, 2022," Police said.

Mandal had said he never fell ill since he started taking the vaccine and his health has started to improve after repeated vaccination.

Reacting to Mandal's claims, Dr Amarendra Pratap Shahi, Civil Surgeon, Madhepura had said, "Whether his claims are true or false is a matter of investigation. We will check the hospital records and take action against the persons involved in the matter if his claims are found to be true."

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 05:02 PM IST