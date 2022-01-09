FIR against 84-year-old Bihar man who took 11 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

An FIR has been registered by the Bihar Police on Sunday against the 84-year-old Brahmadev Mandal who claimed to have taken 11 doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.

Mandal is a resident of the Madhepura district of Bihar. According to reports, the Bihar police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint made by Primary Health Care (PHC) in Puraini against Brahamdev Mandal.

Mandal took the Covid vaccination 11 times by visiting different places in the last 10 months and got caught when he was trying to take it for the 12th time. He told that after getting the vaccine, the pain in his knees has reduced. Because of this, he got so many vaccines done.

"I never fell ill since I started taking the vaccine and my health has started to improve," says Brahamdev.

Action against Brahamdev was taken after a hand-written application by the medical officer in charge of the Puraini PHC was submitted to the Puraini police station.

A complaint was filed against the octogenarian for “cheating and disobedience” of a public servant’s order.

The complaint alleged that "Brahmadev Mandal has taken 11 vaccine shots at different dates using different identity cards lying to the health officials."

He was booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the India Penal Code, all of which are non-bailable sections.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 06:13 PM IST