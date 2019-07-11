Bihar: 8 dead, 6 injured after truck rams into wedding pandal in Lakhisarai

<p><strong>Lakhisarai:</strong> At least eight people died and six others injured after a speeding truck rammed into a wedding pandal in Halsi area on late Wednesday night. In this incident, eight people have died on the spot while the injured were admitted in a hospital. The truck driver fled from the spot leaving the truck.</p><p>The wedding procession came from Garhi-Bishanpur to Halsi. The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday. After the incident, the angry locals demanded compensation and protested regarding the same by putting the dead bodies on Halsi-Sikandara road. </p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>