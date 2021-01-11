Bihar: 42 organisations under Sangh Parivar to start collecting funds for Ayodhya's Ram temple from January 15

Patna: Ancillary organisations of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bihar will start fund collection from January 15 for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

It is has been proposed that the contributions will be collected in the denominations of Rs 10 to Rs 1,000 by the volunteers of 42 organisations, including the Vidya Bharti, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Vanswasi Kalyan Mandal, and the Jagran Manch.

Contributions would normally be accepted through coupons, while donations amounting to over Rs 25,000 would be accepted through cheques, according to the instructions given to the volunteers.

Over 11 groups have been pitched to accept the donations. Over five lakh volunteers would visit the gram panchayats till February 27 to receive donations for the Ram Janmahoomi temple construction trust. BJP workers would also join the collection drive.