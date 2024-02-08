 Bihar: 2 Youth Die While Making Instagram Reels On Railway Track In West Champaran
The incident occurred at Parsa halt under Majhaulia police station in the district when Raxaul-New Delhi Satyagraha express train, travelling at a high speed, mowed them.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 08:55 AM IST
article-image
Bihar: 2 Youth Die While Making Instagram Reels On Railway Track In West Champaran | Representative Pic

Patna, February 8: In a tragic accident, two youth have died while taking selfies and making reels on the railway track in Bihar's West Champaran district on Wednesday, the police said. The incident occurred at Parsa halt under Majhaulia police station in the district when Raxaul-New Delhi Satyagraha express train, travelling at a high speed, mowed them.

The deceased are identified as Kanhaiya Kumar and Suraj Kumar, both natives of Amwa Bairagi village in West Champaran district. Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, Station House Officer (SHO), Majhaulia police station, has confirmed the accident.

"The victims were wearing earphones and making reels on the railway track. They did not realise a train was approaching them. They died on the spot. The matter is under investigation," SHO Mishra said.

It has been found that the victims were hearing loud sound through earphones and making reels. They were so busy in it that they failed to hear the noise of a speeding express train and died on the spot.

article-image

The locals tried to take away the bodies for the cremation but police intercepted them and sent them for postmortem at Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah.

