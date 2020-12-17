'Bigg Boss' Kamal Haasan spoiling families, says TN CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday launched a scathing attack on actor-politician Kamal Haasan saying the latter was spoiling families through his Bigg Boss television show and films.

Haasan, who entered politics founding the Makkal Needhi Maiam two years ago, has been hosting the reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil for the past over three years.

Two factors have irked Palaniswami. One, the actor, who launched an early campaign for next year’s Assembly elections hitting the road in southern Tamil Nadu, has suddenly begun to stake claim to the legacy of late actor-turned-Chief Minister M G Ramachandran (MGR), who is the founder of the ruling AIADMK. He even said that while many of the State Ministers have not seen MGR, he had sat on his lap as a child. Two, on Thursday, Haasan referring to recent raids and seizure of wealth from some State Government officials, tweeted that they were only following in the footsteps of the Government.