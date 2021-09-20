Bhupesh Baghel v/s TS Singh Deo? 'Situation normal, all issues resolved', says Chhattisgarh health minister during Delhi visit

New Delhi: During his Delhi visit Chhattisgarh Health Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo on Monday said that all the issues within the party had been resolved,

"It is completely a personal tour. I have come to Delhi for my sister's birthday. As you know, none of the party high command is here," he stated while addressing the media when he reached Delhi airport today.

"Everything is normal in Chhattisgarh. All the issues that were there have been resolved," he further said.

After the Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh completed two-and-a-half years in office in June, the supporters of TS Singh Deo had raised the issue of rotational chief ministership. Though Congress never talked about the two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh, the supporters of Deo claim that this was promised.

The health minister while demanding a change of guard in the state had said that he would accept whatever decision was taken by the party high command.

The news of rift became another headache for the central leadership after tackling rifts in Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and a couple of North Eastern States. Tensions had escalated after Deo walked out of the Assembly demanding an enquiry or release of a statement over allegations of staging an attack on party MLA Brihaspat Singh.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi had met Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo.

The meeting was called to decide the political fate of Chhattisgarh and cement the fragile relation between Minister Deo and CM Baghel, sources said. It was also hyped in media that outcome of meeting may result into CM face change. CM Baghel, minister Deo, and Congress in-charge PL Punia interacted with media, but no one has uttered a single line over the change of CM face in Chhattisgarh.

Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 02:21 PM IST