Bhupendra Dada’s Bulldozer Will Reach Any Encroachment, Whether It Be Mandir Or Mazar: Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghvi

Harsh Sanghvi | X

Gandhinagar, February 22: The Gujarat Minister of State (MoS) for home, Harsh Sanghvi on Wednesday, expressed the Gujarat government commitment to remove encroachments in any form even if it's a religious one. Irrespective of any religion, Bhupendra Dada's bulldozer will remove such encroachments, he said in the Gujarat state assembly.

"In Uparkot (Junagadh), it was not known where (and when) all Mazars were built. How can it be built suddenly?" asked Sanghavi. "We demolished 108 mazars in the crackdown on encroachments and freed state properties. All the encroachments around Somnath have been removed. And Dada's bulldozer is functional even now and can enter a 20-ft wide street and an 80-m wide road," added Sanghvi.

"Dada's bulldozer will reach any encroachment whether it be temple or any 'Devsthan'," Sanghvi told the house while he presented the home department's budget proposals on Wednesday.

Derasar Removed In Jamalpur:

While mentioning an earlier speech in the house by the BJP legislator for Ellis bridge, Amit P Shah on Wednesday, Sanghvi said, “Today, Amitbhai said that a Derasar was removed in Jamalpur. From now onwards, Dada’s (Bhupendra Patel) bulldozer is moving around in every corner of the state so that no temple or 'Devsthan' can be removed while hatching a conspiracy. Nobody knows where will it (bulldozer) go.”

Sanghvi, when interrupted by the speaker, Jetha Bharwad (he said that everything that was told in house was important), also reminded him that he (Bharwad) had played along the same tune during Amit P Shah's speech.

Read Also Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Society Faces High Court Action For Denying Water Connection To Resident

Sanghvi continued, "Dwarka No Nath Raja Ranchod Che," to which he received a huge applause and cheering in the house. "It all started from Dwarka, then Porbandar, then Ahmedabad, Surat, Pavagadh, Gir-Somnath, Jamnagar and as my colleague informs now Junagadh," Sanghvi said.