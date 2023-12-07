 Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express Catches Fire At Cuttack Station, No Casualty Reported
All the passengers were deboarded from the train as a precautionary measure and fire was extinguished in half an hour

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 09:57 AM IST
FIRE AT CUTTACK STATION | ANI

A minor fire broke out in the passenger-bound Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express at the Cuttack station in the early hours of Thursday. The fire was seen after smoke came out of the brake shoe of the train coach.

After receiving information about it railway officials reached the spot and brought control over the blaze. However, the reason behind the flame is yet to be ascertained. After the fire was brought under control, the train resumed its journey.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

