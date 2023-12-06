Mandwa Yacht Fire: 3 Days On, Mumbai Police Still 'Clueless' About What Caused Blaze On Luxury Cabin Cruiser At Harbour

Marine Solutions Cabin Cruiser Yacht Belvedere caught fire at Mandwa anchorage | Dharmesh Thakkar

Three days after luxury cabin cruiser Belvedere caught fire at Mandwa anchorage of Mumbai harbour, the police are still clueless about the reason behind the incident. They have maintained that investigations are still underway and have refuted the claim that someone was smoking on the yacht, resulting in the fire. “As per primary investigation, the fire erupted due to an overflowing fuel tank, which was leaking,” an official from the investigating team said, not wishing to be named.

Two Crew Members Severely Injured

The cabin cruiser Belvedere had caught fire on Saturday evening leading to disruption of all services from Mumbai to Mandwa. Boat master Dildar Marne and crew person Mumtazim suffered severe burn injuries and were shifted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital for treatment.

The Sea Ray luxury personal motor yacht registered with the Maharashtra Maritime Board with a capacity for 16 passengers was operated by Marine Solutions run by former army officer Gautam Dutta, who has a history of violations both in the army and Marine Solutions.