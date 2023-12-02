 Yacht Belvedere, Run By Marine Solutions Owned By Gautama Dutta, Catches Fire At Mandwa Anchorage; Visuals Surface
Yacht Belvedere, Run By Marine Solutions Owned By Gautama Dutta, Catches Fire At Mandwa Anchorage; Visuals Surface

The Sea Ray brand luxury personal motor yacht is registered as Belvedere with the Maharashtra Maritime Board and operated by Marine Solutions. The Yachtmaster is reportedly critical due to burn injuries.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
Marine Solutions Cabin Cruiser Yacht Belvedere caught fire at Mandwa anchorage | Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai: Marine Solutions Cabin Cruiser Yacht Belvedere on Saturday (December 2) caught fire near Mandwa anchorage. In exclusive visuals accessed by the Free Press Journal, the yacht can be seen on fire with plumes of smoke emanating from the yacht. Yachtmaster Dilshad Marne is critical due to serious burn injuries.

The Sea Ray brand luxury personal motor yacht is registered as Belvedere with the Maharashtra Maritime Board and operated by Marine Solutions.

Directors Gautama Dutta and his father retired Lt General S Dutta

The Marine Solutions, which operates Yacht Belvedere, is run by the Duttas. The previous cases against Marine Solutions directors Gautama Dutta and his father, Major Gen. S Dutta, include cases by the Customs Intelligence Unit for alleged fraud in importing the luxury Yacht Tian owned by Anil Ambani.

Gautama Dutta's wife Anju Dutta was also arrested by Mumbai Police for illegal charters in Mumbai Harbour without permits and army canteen alcohol.

Gautama Dutta's brush with law

Gautama Dutta was also booked by Navi Mumbai Police for illegal late night parties on a dumb barge ISOLA at restricted Mora village with 120 corporates on board.

The dumb barge was illegally converted into an open air party platform without Maharashtra Maritime Board approval and did not have the mandatory marine survey certification for passenger use. Dumb barge are used only for transportation of garbage and waste disposal from ships outside the harbour.

Gautama Dutta

Gautama Dutta |

Repeated cases of fire on yacht operated by Marine Solutions

Earlier too, a 45-foot sail yacht owned by Credence Logistics and operated by Marine Solutions had caught fire at the Gateway of India anchorage. However, no action was taken back then and now another fire incident has resulted due to the negligence of the authorities on yacht.

article-image

