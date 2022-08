Watch video: Coast guard officials rescue 5 crew members of distressed Switzerland-flagged yatch 'Poornima' | ANI

The Coast Guard ship Agrim and helicopter in a joint operation rescued 5 crew members including foreigners from a distressed Switzerland flagged-yatch Poorima in the Mandwa area of Maharashtra's Alibaug in the wee hours of Friday.

The crew has been safely shifted to the hospital.

#WATCH | Braving rough seas & strong wind conditions, Indian Coast Guard ship Agrim & helicopter in a jt op rescued 5 crew incl foreigners from a distressed yacht Poorima at Mandwa off Alibaug in the early morning today. Crew safe & shifted to hospital



