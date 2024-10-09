Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3 Hours To Escort Her Home

The social media handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, on Tuesday shared a video of a rescue operation carried out by the HER Team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police. The post claimed that the intoxicated woman, who had created a ruckus for hours at Capital Hospital on Tuesday night, was safely escorted to her rented place near Star City Enclave.

The woman in the video is reportedly from Nepal. According to Argus English, the woman bit a police official who was trying to bring her under control and also hugged a dead body in the hospital for some time.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police said the HER team immediately arrived at Kalarahanga Chowk, near Infocity Police Station, where they found the intoxicated woman in a vulnerable state.

In a prompt action, the HER Team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police rescued a woman from a chaotic situation near Infocity PS area. Despite her intoxicated state & resistance, team handled the case with care & ensured her safe return. pic.twitter.com/bpWzXCWJIE — DCP Bhubaneswar (@dcpbbsr) October 8, 2024

The woman was unable to explain her reason for staying in Odisha and could not stand properly. She was creating chaos in public, according to police.

After two hours of convincing, the HER team took her to the hospital for medical examination and rehabilitation.

However, police said the woman refused medical examination and caused disturbances at the hospital, attacking other patients and medical officers.

"Despite her intoxicated state and resistance, the team handled the situation with care and ensured her safe return," said police.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users calling for a similar "HIS" team for men.

Some users commended the prompt response of the HER team in aiding the woman in distress.

An X handle named "NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs" raised concerns, referencing an incident last month in which a fiancée of an army officer alleged assault by Bhubaneswar police inside a police station.

"Now, to project themselves as a women-friendly police force, they posted this video claiming the HER Team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police rescued a drunk woman from a chaotic situation. Are you also going to have a HIS team, DCP Bhubaneswar, and will you rescue a drunk man with the same patience and concern?" the post questioned.