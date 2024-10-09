 Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3 Hours To Escort Her Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3 Hours To Escort Her Home

Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3 Hours To Escort Her Home

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police said the HER team immediately arrived at Kalarahanga Chowk, near Infocity Police Station, where they found the intoxicated woman in a vulnerable state.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 02:49 PM IST
article-image

The social media handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar Urban Police District, on Tuesday shared a video of a rescue operation carried out by the HER Team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police. The post claimed that the intoxicated woman, who had created a ruckus for hours at Capital Hospital on Tuesday night, was safely escorted to her rented place near Star City Enclave.

The woman in the video is reportedly from Nepal. According to Argus English, the woman bit a police official who was trying to bring her under control and also hugged a dead body in the hospital for some time.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police said the HER team immediately arrived at Kalarahanga Chowk, near Infocity Police Station, where they found the intoxicated woman in a vulnerable state.

The woman was unable to explain her reason for staying in Odisha and could not stand properly. She was creating chaos in public, according to police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BJP Aims For Voter Connect Through 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Festival In City's Kalachowki Area
Mumbai: BJP Aims For Voter Connect Through 7-Day Marathi Dandiya Festival In City's Kalachowki Area
New Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Launched in India: Prices Begin at Rs 78.5 Lakh
New Mercedes Benz E-Class LWB Launched in India: Prices Begin at Rs 78.5 Lakh
PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches Projects Worth ₹7600 Crore In Maharashtra
PM Narendra Modi Virtually Launches Projects Worth ₹7600 Crore In Maharashtra
Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them' (Exclusive)
Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma On Rise In Animal Abuse: 'People Feed Strays But No One Cares For Them' (Exclusive)

After two hours of convincing, the HER team took her to the hospital for medical examination and rehabilitation.

However, police said the woman refused medical examination and caused disturbances at the hospital, attacking other patients and medical officers.

"Despite her intoxicated state and resistance, the team handled the situation with care and ensured her safe return," said police.

The video has since gone viral on social media, with many users calling for a similar "HIS" team for men.

Some users commended the prompt response of the HER team in aiding the woman in distress.

An X handle named "NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs" raised concerns, referencing an incident last month in which a fiancée of an army officer alleged assault by Bhubaneswar police inside a police station.

"Now, to project themselves as a women-friendly police force, they posted this video claiming the HER Team of Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police rescued a drunk woman from a chaotic situation. Are you also going to have a HIS team, DCP Bhubaneswar, and will you rescue a drunk man with the same patience and concern?" the post questioned.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3...

Bhubaneswar: Drunk Foreign Woman Creates Ruckus At Capital Hospital, Hugs Dead Body; Police Take 3...

National Space Commission Approves India’s Fifth Lunar Mission 'Lupex': Here Is Everything You...

National Space Commission Approves India’s Fifth Lunar Mission 'Lupex': Here Is Everything You...

Uber's Bangalore GSS Tech Team Speeds Up Global Expansion With AI-Driven Localisation

Uber's Bangalore GSS Tech Team Speeds Up Global Expansion With AI-Driven Localisation

Resolution For Restoring Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Will Be Passed In First Cabinet Meet: Omar...

Resolution For Restoring Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Will Be Passed In First Cabinet Meet: Omar...

'Congress Is The New Muslim League,' Says BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya

'Congress Is The New Muslim League,' Says BJP National Spokesperson Amit Malviya