BHU students continue protests for dismissal of Muslim professor, ABVP lends support

At Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students are reciting the Hanuman Chalisa to protest against the appointment of a Muslim teacher while no Sanskrit classes are held.

Nearly two weeks after the appointment of Feroz Khan as an assistant professor in the literature department of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan (SVDV), protestors continue to sit in dharna and demand his dismissal. Now, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has extended its support to the protests.

Students have reportedly claimed that the appointment of a Muslim teacher, especially one who is teaching Sanskrit, is a "conspiracy". They believe that the move has hurt the sentiments of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya, who helped establish the university. Most recently, they threw a water bottle and a stone at the BHU vice-chancellor’s car as it passed by the protest site. Neither hit the car.

Last week, the University in an official statement had emphasised that Khan had been recommended by the Selection Committee “on the basis of the performance in the interview".

The administration had also said that the Vice-Chancellor had met with some representatives of the protesters to reiterate that the BHU Act was being followed and that selections had been made "as per the guidelines of the Government of India and the UGC"

According to the University previous press release, it was agreed upon by the parties that "constitutional or legal opinion may be sought on the doubts that these students have with respect to BHU Act".

Recently, the Dean faculty of SVDV, VP Mishra, following a meeting with vice-chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, wrote to the students urging them to cease their agitation.

Khan in the meanwhile, said that he felt 'insulted' by the incident and added that he would have never applied for the job if the university had mentioned in the advertisement that they did not want a Muslim. Interestingly, according to an IANS report, he is a 'Hindu by karam (act)'.

His father Ramzan Khan aka Munna Master is a 'gau sevak' who runs a cow shelter in Bagru, about 35 kilometres from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

The family follows the 'Sanatan dharma' way of life and is a firm believer in astrology. They are devotees of Lord Krishna and his father has written several 'bhajans' in praise of the Lord. He has also penned songs on the cow. His book 'Shri Shyam Surabhi Vandana' is popular in the area and Munna Master is frequently invited to sing at religious functions.

According to his father, Khan opted to study Sanskrit out of a love for the language.

"The first time I was made aware that we are Muslim was when protests began in BHU against my son's appointment as professor there. We have lived our lives according to Hindu culture and love the Sanskrit language. We have studied Hindu scriptures. For my family, our love for Sanskrit is our love for the country," his father told reporters in Jaipur.

(With agency inputs)