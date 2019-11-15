New low for education: BHU students have a problem with a Muslim Sanskrit professor

Banaras Hindu University students have recently taken to staging a sit-in out the VC's lodge to protest the selection of a Muslim professor.

The protest has been going on for over a week now, having begun 2 days after Feroz Khan was appointed as an assistant professor in the in the literature department of the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vigyan.

Their demand is that the appointment should be cancelled because Khan is Muslim.

On Thursday the University came out with an official statement which reiterated that the Selection Committee, "on the basis of the performance in the interview" had recommended the most "suitable" candidate for the position.

It added that the Vice-Chancellor had met with some representatives of the protesters to reiterate that the BHU Act was being followed and that selections had been made "as per the guidelines of the Government of India and the UGC"