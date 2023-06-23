Bhatti Vikramarka Showcases Compassion, Honesty And Integrity In His Walkathon |

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CLP leader, Telangana Congress - like his name suggests did a "Vikramarka Prayatnam (an unprecedented effort like Great King Vikramarka)" - as the popular folklore stories of Vikram-Bethal suggest. The legend says that King Vikramarka did lose hope for hundred nights to finally capture Bethal and make him his friend. King Vikramarka is known for his persistence and simplicity, honesty, humility, persevarance and kindness. Similarly, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has shown qualities that make him an ideal candidate for becoming Chief Minister of a State.

From any political leader, people anticipate service oriented nature and compassion. They want their leaders to showcase integrity and stand by the promises they make. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in his 100 days walkathon showcased similar attributes to public of Telangana. While Congress did the best to the state and honored their wish by giving a separate state, due to few leasders who have hijacked the movement, Congress lost their popularity and hold among the innocent commoners of Telangana. The voters are being coaxed into beliving some beautiful and unrealistic promises by the people in the government.

These leaders are able to hide the reality behind some fabricated images. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka decided to bring out the reality of Telangana state through his walkathon. Over 100 days, he covered more than 1000 kms. He covered constituencies like Khanapur, Asifabad, Bellampally, Chennur, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Peddapalli, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Wardhannapet, Warangal (West), Ghanpur, Jangaon, Alair, Bhongir, Ibrahimpatnam, Maheshwaram, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Chevella, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Nagarkurnool, Achampet, Kalwakurthy, Devarakonda, Munugode, Nalgonda, Nakrekal. And AICC leaders like Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have been taking regular updates about Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka's Yatra and his well-being.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka started his journey from Nagarkurnool. He relentlessly continued his blitzkrieg against BRS Government and the activities of those in the power. In these 100 days, he did not try to skip any route or road that commoners use. He did not stop and start his walk on the well maintained roads. He walked like a commoner among his followers, party leaders, supporters among the people. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka did not order vanity van to sleep or relax. He lived like a commoner doing this kind of walkathon. He asked people about their problems, issues and showed high amount of compassion and integrity in promising them a solution.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka can be called as ideal Chief Minister Candidate for Telangana state and Telangana Congress. He did not left any person among his supporters behind. Whoever has come with him, received great amount of respect and love from him and voters too. Looking at his simplicity and honesty, many people have expressed their desire to see him as their leader, leading the government to do the right thing.

Over past ten years of Government rule, people have been facing hundreds of issues. He identified them in his walkathon. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka after identifying the real issues and problems, promised to bring a manifesto by convincing every congress leader that helps Telangana state in achieving real development. He showcased great amount of passion in rekindling support of people towards a party like Congress. With his level of commitment and integrity, we can anticipate a change in political picture of Telangana for sure.