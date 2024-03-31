Bharat Ratna Conferred On LK Advani; Prez Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi Visit BJP Stalwart At Delhi Residence; Watch |

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Sunday afternoon. The Indian President visited the saffron party's stalwart at the latter's residence in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also present on this occasion.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon veteran BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence in Delhi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu are also present on this occasion. pic.twitter.com/eYSPoTNSPL — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2024

Visuals of the closed ceremony surfaced on the internet showing the senior BJP leader being conferred with the highest civilian award in the country.

P V Narasimha Rao & 3 Others Conferred With Bharat Ratna

Former Prime Ministers P V Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agricultural scientist M S Swaminathan and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur were posthumously honoured with the country's highest civilian honour at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday.

The awards were received by their family members. P V Prabhakar Rao, son of former Prime Minister Rao, accepted the award on behalf of his father. Jayant Chaudhary, Singh's grandson and President of the Rashtriya Lok Dal, received the honour. Swaminathan's daughter Nitya Rao and Thakur's son Ram Nath Thakur also accepted the awards.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the dignitaries attending the ceremony. The announcement included five Bharat Ratna awards, one of which was conferred upon Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani.

The recipients of the Bharat Ratna were lauded for their remarkable contributions to the nation in various fields. P V Narasimha Rao, known for his pivotal role in economic reforms, and Chaudhary Charan Singh, who championed the cause of farmers, were recognised for their political leadership. M S Swaminathan's groundbreaking work in agriculture and Karpoori Thakur's advocacy for social justice were also acknowledged. The awards serve as a tribute to their enduring legacies and profound impact on Indian society.